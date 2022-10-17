LP raises alarm over kidnap of Ebonyi senatorial candidate

The Labour Party has condemned the abduction of its senatorial candidate in Ebonyi South, Hon Linus Okorie, who was reportedly kidnapped on his way home on Sunday night.

A statement, signed by the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, and made available to Tribune Online, said the attack was executed as a further effort to curtail the inroad made by the party into the Southeastern region.

The party said the kidnap of its senatorial candidate was allegedly carried out by the members of the region’s vigilante group and demanded his unconditional release.

The statement reads in part: “It has come to my notice that our senatorial candidate in Ebonyi South, Hon Linus Okorie has been kidnapped on his way to his house, in Ebonyi state this evening (Sunday, October 16) allegedly by the personnel of the South East Vigilante outfit, Ebubeagu.

“It is no longer news that some political actors in some South Eastern states particularly, Ebonyi and Enugu have vowed that the Labour Party and its candidates will not be allowed to campaign freely in the zone.

“This is evident with incessant attacks on members and supporters of the Labour Party and that of our candidates, particularly, our presidential candidate.

“This night attack is viewed by the party as a furtherance of the determination of these political hirelings to frustrate the progressive incursion of the party across the nation and particularly in the South East.”

Abure called on the state governor David Umahi to rein in the Ebubeagu personnel and warned that such hostile attack on political opponent would have dire consequences in the general elections.

“The frequent attack and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, particularly the political class could have major consequences in the coming general election.

“This is quite unfortunate and it is not good for democracy. We see it as a threat to our democracy and it should not be allowed to progress or institutionalised.

“I want to recall what happened to our party in Anambra State last year when our governorship candidate, Hon. Obiography Agbasimalo was kidnapped at the heart of campaign and as I speak, nothing has been heard about him. Sadly, this is happening again.

The National Chairman of Labour Party charged the security agencies to unmask the perpetrators of this crime and tasked the governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi under whose jurisdiction the kidnap was executed by vigilante under his supervision to immediately order them to release the kidnapped senatorial candidate.

“I therefore call on the Ebonyi state governor, His Excellency, Dave Umahi and the hierarchy of the security agencies particularly, the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi State to immediately effect the release of our senatorial prospect, Hon Linus Okorie.

“We therefore call on Inspector General of Police and other agencies responsible for the protection of life and property to rise to the occasion and ensure that Hon Linus Okorie is released.





“As alleged, the Ebubeagu vigilante security in Ebonyi State is under the strict overlordship of the state authority and is known to carry out orders of the state government, deploying brute force on the people and residents of the state.

“We therefore demand that His Excellency, Governor Dave Umahi must rein in this vigilante or any other of the government agents to ensure that intimidation of perceived political opponents ceases, and that political rights of every Nigerian as enshrined in the constitution is respected,” he said.

