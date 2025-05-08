LP leadership tussle: We’re yet to take position, INEC clarifies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it is yet to make a decision regarding the leadership tussle within the Labour Party.

Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in a press release issued on Thursday. He clarified that the Commission is still reviewing the recent Supreme Court judgment on the matter.

According to the statement:

“Our attention has been drawn to some media reports claiming that the Commission has recognised certain persons as the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP). The reports also inferred that the Commission has restored a particular individual as the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the listings on the Commission’s official website.”

“However, the reports are false and misleading. The Commission has not made any decision in respect of either the LP or PDP.”

Oyekanmi explained that the names of the national officers of the Labour Party previously appeared on INEC’s website as a result of a court order, which was unrelated to the Supreme Court’s latest ruling.

Similarly, he said the name of the PDP’s National Secretary, as reflected on the website, had neither been deleted nor reinstated.

“As a law-abiding institution, the Commission is carefully studying the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Labour Party and will communicate its decision to the public in due course,” he concluded.

TRIBUNEONLINE