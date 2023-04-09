The All Progressives Congress (APC) has exonerated itself of allegations of instigating the leadership crisis in the Labour Party.

National Publicity Secretary of the governing party, Barrister Felix Morka denounced LP’s claim in a statement last night.

Morka said the ruling party has since been vindicated by statement attributed to acting national chairman of LP, Lamidi Apapa who said the party crisis was not externally induced.

Morka advised embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure to address allegations of “criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party”, rather than pointing fingers of scorn in the wrong direction.

The statement reads in part:

With legs deep in quick sand, the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, clawing desperately in search of firmer ground, baselessly blames the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his sinking and dysfunctional Party. In his irrational outburst, Mr Abure accused the APC of colluding with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat and staging a crisis in that party. Total vindication of APC of any involvement in LP’s imbroglio was swiftly and categorically delivered by Mr Abure’s successor and Acting National Chairman of LP, Mr Lamidi Apapa, who exonerated our great Party of any interference in the party’s raging internal crisis. He clarified that the reported situation at the LP headquarters was a result of a legal process arising from the orders of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that barred Mr Abure and other national officers of the party from parading themselves as such. The LP’s morbid obsession with APC is unfathomable and infantile, blaming APC for all its internal woes. Mr Abure’s bogus claim follows Mr Peter Obi’s unsubstantiated and vexatious claim that he was being hounded into exile by our party. To be clear, APC is not responsible for Mr Abure’s travails. He will do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party. While the LP continues to grapple with its myriad woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC will stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the visionary President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he drives the Renewed Hope agenda, and consolidate on the many gains of the out-going President Buhari-administration.

