LP lauds Bianca Ojukwu for commissioning Bruce Mayrock Memorial

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has been praised for commissioning the Bruce Mayrock Memorial, a tribute that blends historical remembrance with a call for national healing.

In an open letter issued by the Director General of the Labour Party’s Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration (LP DMI), Comrade Marcel Ngogbehei, Ambassador Ojukwu was commended for her “unwavering loyalty” to the legacy of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the revered leader of Biafra and a towering figure in Nigeria’s history.

Bruce Mayrock, the young American student who tragically self-immolated in front of the United Nations headquarters in 1969 to protest global silence over the Biafran genocide, is now being memorialised on Nigerian soil.

Mayrock, despite being an outsider by nationality and culture, remains a symbol of international empathy and moral courage.

“This act is both historic and healing. It serves as a symbolic bridge between continents, between the past and the present, and between suppressed memory and emerging truth,” the letter said.

Ngogbehei also highlighted the significance of the memorial’s unveiling at a time when feelings of marginalisation still linger in Nigeria’s South-East.

Ambassador Ojukwu’s gesture, supported by members of the current Tinubu administration, was described as “a welcome development” and “a huge plus” for the federal government’s image among proponents of peace and unity.

“This action aligns with our core values: historical truth, social justice, and inclusive national healing. It shows that even within today’s complex political climate, there are still voices within government who remember, who empathise, and who are willing to act,” said Ngogbehei.

The Directorate pledged to support Ambassador Ojukwu’s initiative, particularly in educating Nigerian youth about the importance of historical memory and national reconciliation.

“Your courage, Your Excellency, serves as an enduring example to all Nigerians in public and private life,” the letter concludes, invoking the memory of both Dim Ojukwu and Bruce Mayrock as enduring symbols of sacrifice and justice.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE