By: Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Labour Party Governorship candidate, Arch. Edward Nkweagu has promised to boost agriculture, reform the health sectors and create job opportunities if elected.

Nkwegu made the remarks on Wednesday during the party’s zonal rally and enlightenment campaign at Afikpo South Local Goverment Area (LGA) of the state.

Nkweagu also promised to improve civic programmes, revive cluster farming to encourage farmers to boost creation of more micro businesses in the state.

The governorship candidate also vowed to tackle insecurity, eradicate poverty, economic sabotage adding that the state would experience reform on water reticulation, electricity and mineral deposits, when he wins.

“We are here to seek for your vote, because a new Nigeria is possible.

“The party candidates are verifiable. They are competent leaders with capacity and commitments to change the growing anxiety and yearnings.

“We will deliver and promise to carry out all our manifestos,” Nkwegu said.

In his part, the deputy governorship candidate, Mr Igwe Nwabueze, urged supporters to support the party for a better Ebonyi state.

Mr Godwin Jioke, the party Chairman, appreciated the party supporters for their endorsement. He encouraged supporters to carry out the enlightenment campaign from house-to-house on the need for people to vote for the party.

“Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, volunteered to ‘save’ the country. Be part of the change about to happen in the country,” Jioke said.





Mr Anthony Ekoh, a candidate for the Federal House of Representatives, Afikpo North and South Constituency, and Mrs Nkemdirimu Ojeh, a Women Leader in the area, among other party stakeholders, called for support of the party candidates in the state for development.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE