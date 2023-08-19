The governorship aspirant under the platform of Labour Party (LP) in the Edo 2024 election, Stephen Osemwegie has denied threatening President Bola Tinubu ahead of Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgement.

This comes on the heels of news report that the LP guber aspirant had allegedly threatened to assassinate President Tinubu on X (formerly Twitter) during one of his spaces.

However, in a statement forwarded to TRIBUNE ONLINE Saturday, Mr Stephen described the said report as “act of calumny” and “character assassination” that should be discarded.

Full statement below;

Our attention has been drawn to an act of calumny and character assassination perpetrated by one Mrs Seyi Titilayo Falufosi (Marvelworx), owner of @PodiumReporters who maliciously accused our principal (Stephen Osemwegie) of threatening the President of Nigeria and also sharing doctored recordings from a Twitter Space to dent his reputation.

She hides behind the malicious Twitter handle @PodiumReporters, hoping for anonymity as she spews lies for her selfish partisan propaganda purposes. Let her know that she is no longer anonymous and her double lifestyle of being A Tax consultant with

@DangoteGroup during the day and an APC malicious fake news merchant at night, whilst holding a position at ISCAN, is unbecoming of a decent human being.

We wonder how she and her paymasters came to the conclusion that our principal speaks for everyone on Twitter or that the comments made and maliciously edited by her and her paymasters reflect anything close to the truth beggars belief.

We call on all well-meaning Nigerians to desist from consuming misinformation and lies from this individual and fraudulent online blog and social media platforms.

It is worrisome that her immoral behaviour @PodiumReporters and lack of journalistic ethics if not checked, will constitute a threat to our society.

We wish to caution gullible Nigerians to be wary of these evil actors who are seeking click baits and money from evil politicians who do not mean well for Nigeria.

Let it be on record, that our principal @PeterObiUSA has never and will never support any form of violence against anyone including political leaders of Nigeria. He is a firm believer in the right of opposition or individuals to disagree on issues of our dear country Nigeria without resorting to any form of violence or character assassination.

The young lady @PodiumReporters should be advised to seek a productive use of her life and avoid paddling false information about our principal or the OBIdient Movement in general. @PodiumReporters is a garbage source of misinformation, lies and propaganda.

@X should consider taking down these peddlers of lies and misinformation from his platform to serve as a deterrent to others.