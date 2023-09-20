The Labour Party governorship in the November 11 election, Athan Achonu has expressed great shock over the news of the despicable murder of eight security operatives in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State on Wednesday.

While describing it as unacceptable and unconscionable murder of innocent security operatives in the line of duty is reprehensible, he condemnable such an uncivilised act.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Owerri, and personally endorsed by Sen. Achonu, he said that the latest onslaught in the recurrent sparks of violence is more condemnable because it happened in his own constituency.

He said: “I feel particularly hurt by this carnage, having invested millions of my personal funds to repair nine faulty Armoured Personnel Carriers, APCs, out of which five were supposed to be deployed in Okigwe Zone to ensure the safety of these security operatives in the exercise of their high-risk job.

He said that apart from using them to rig the last elections in the state, the government should explain the whereabouts of these vehicles and the uses to which they are deployed.

He therefore called on the state government to deploy the same in the area immediately for the safety of these security personnel.

He said: “I hope the state government has not run short of ideas on how to secure the lives and property of the people, which is its primary assignment”.

According to him, it is inexplicable that Imo State has become a war theatre and epicentre of violence and bloodbath in the entire South-east.

The LP flag bearer called on the Federal Government to rejig the entire security apparatchik in Imo State because Ndi Imo shall no longer accept this horrific waste of lives and property.

While he condoled the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force the entire security network, and families of the fallen heroes, Achonu also pleaded with the people shedding innocent blood to desist.

He also charged Ndi Imo not to surrender to the blackmail of the enemy of the people but to remain resolute in their desire to enthrone light over darkness.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE