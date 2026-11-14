LP governorship aspirant condemns attack on NDC members at Lagos meeting

Labour Party governorship aspirant in Imo State, Chief Ifenanyi Thaddaus Ezeagu has condemned the alleged attacks on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) during their town hall meeting in Lagos.

Ifeanyi described the incident as unfortunate and a threat to democratic values, stressing that political differences should not be a reason for violence or intimidation.

He said political parties and their supporters must be allowed to assemble, express their opinions and engage in political activities without fear of harassment or attacks.

The governorship aspirant urged security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

He also called on political leaders and stakeholders to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for democratic principles, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ifeanyi maintained that Nigeria’s democracy could only thrive in an atmosphere where opposing political views were respected and citizens were free to participate in the political process without intimidation.

He urged politicians to embrace issue-based campaigns rather than resort to violence, warning that attacks on political gatherings could undermine public confidence in the country’s democratic institutions.

