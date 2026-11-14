LP governorship aspirant condemns attack on NDC members at Lagos meeting

Labour Party governorship aspirant in Imo State, Chief Ifenanyi Thaddaus Ezeagu has condemned the alleged attacks on members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) during their town hall meeting in Lagos.
Ifeanyi described the incident as unfortunate and a threat to democratic values, stressing that political differences should not be a reason for violence or intimidation.
He said political parties and their supporters must be allowed to assemble, express their opinions and engage in political activities without fear of harassment or attacks.
The governorship aspirant urged security agencies to investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.
ALSO READ: APC-PCC condemns attack on NDC supporters in Lagos
He also called on political leaders and stakeholders to promote tolerance, peaceful coexistence and respect for democratic principles, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Ifeanyi maintained that Nigeria’s democracy could only thrive in an atmosphere where opposing political views were respected and citizens were free to participate in the political process without intimidation.
He urged politicians to embrace issue-based campaigns rather than resort to violence, warning that attacks on political gatherings could undermine public confidence in the country’s democratic institutions.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now