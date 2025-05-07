LP crisis: Nenadi Usman-led NCC gives Abure 48 hours to stop parading self as chairman

The National Caretaker Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party (LP) has given the National Chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure, 48 hours to stop “parading” himself as a leader of the party.

It warned that Abure risks disciplinary actions if he continues to work against the interest of the party.

The Chairperson of the NCC and former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, gave the warning in Abuja on Wednesday during a press conference to react to the actions of Abure.

Acting on the powers of the National Executive Council (NEC) its faction of the party, it set up a disciplinary committee to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse of office levelled against Abure during his tenure as national chairman of the party and recommend appropriate punishment within 21 days.

The committee is chaired by Sen. Ireti Kingibe.

The decision of the Usman-led NCC came just days after the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the LP also set up its own disciplinary committee to investigate alleged anti-party activities by the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi.

The development only underscores the fact that the factional war in the LP is far from being over, with each faction laying claim to the April 4 judgment of the Supreme Court as giving it control of the party.

While the Abure-led NWC says the apex court validated its leadership, the NCC insists that his tenure has long expired as stated “expressly” by the court.

