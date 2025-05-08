LP crisis: Abure-led NWC suspends Otti, Kingibe, Nwokocha, others

•As Usman-led NCC gives Abure 48hrs to stop parading self as chairman

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) has announced the suspension of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and five other members of the party.

The others are Senators Ireti Kingibe and Darlington Nwokocha; Honourables Victor Afam Ogene; Amobi Ogah; and Seyi Sowunmi.

It said their suspension followed the ratification of the recommendations of the disciplinary committee the NWC set up on May 2 to investigate the anti-party activities of the members.

“By this suspension, these former members of the party will no longer act for and on behalf of the party.

“All concerned institutions, including the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Assembly, INEC and security agencies among others are to take note”, the faction said in a statement by the National Secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim.

The Abure-led NWC expressed surprise that the Nenadi Usman-led NCC was investigating corruption while Usman herself had pending cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It also claimed that Nenadi Usman, a former Minister of Finance, is not known to the LP.

It stated further, “It will surprise Nigerians and party faithfuls that the name of one Nenadi Usman was conspicuously omitted from the list of the suspended members of the party. First, we have said repeatedly that the said Nenadi Usman was and is not a member of the Labour Party being not a card carrying member of the Party.

“We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the party’s 2023 presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the party.

“Again, we are aware that Ms Usman recently in a well-televised occasion, in cohort with a former Kaduna state governor joined another political party where she pledged loyalty to the party. We are clearly confused where Usman Nenadi’s loyalty lies.”

The group added, “The party leadership is also surprised that Nenadi Usman is talking about corruption.

“Nigerians are already aware of all the EFCC cases against her and we expect Ms Usman to come out and explain to Nigerians the story behind her Plea Bargain with EFCC and all the properties she allegedly forfeited.

“Nenadi Usman lacks the moral capacity to commence any probe or even talk about corruption.”

Earlier, Abure appointed a disciplinary committee to investigate alleged anti-party activities by the governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi.

However, the NCC of the party has also named a panel to probe Abure’s tenure as National Chairman.

The NCC, which is led by Usman, is the camp of Otti and Obi.

The NCC also gave Abure 48 hours to stop “parading” himself and the chairman of the LP, arguing that his tenure had lapsed.

The Usman-led NCC addressed a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday to react to what it called the “excesses of Abure”, vowing to stop his alleged bid to destabilise the party ahead of the 2027 polls.

The former minister, who read the text of the news conference, noted that it had expected that with the April 4 judgment of the Supreme Court, which ended Abure’s tenure, the factional chairman should have behaved more maturely by embracing the path of reconciliation with the current NCC to rebuild the party.

She expressed surprise that rather than teaming up with the party to strategise as one family, Abure had opted to continue to parade himself as the chairman, while discrediting leaders of the party like Otti and Obi.

Usman stated, “After a careful and comprehensive review of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Friday, April 4, 2025, the National Executive Council (NEC) is deeply concerned by the subsequent actions of Barr. Julius Abure, particularly his continued impersonation of the esteemed office of the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

“These actions have not only violated the spirit and letter of the law but have also brought the image and integrity of our great party into disrepute.

“In the exercise of its constitutional mandate and in strict accordance with the disciplinary provisions of the Labour Party Constitution 2019 (As Amended), the NEC, in session, hereby announces the commencement of disciplinary actions against Mr Abure. These actions have started with the constitution of a special investigative committee to review the actions of Mr. Abure as it affects the image and integrity of the party.

“In line with due process and the party constitution, NEC gives Mr Abure 48 hours’ notice to show why disciplinary actions would not be taken against him for his numerous acts of misconduct against the party.

“The formal notice of disciplinary actions will be sent to the last known address of Barr. Julius Abure.

“Mr. Abure is hereby warned to desist from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Labour Party or impersonating the office in any form. The apex court of the land has clearly and finally nullified his claim to leadership, and his tenure has long expired by the passage of time.

“His continuing acts of the Supreme Court on April 4, 2025, delivered a final and binding judgment. It upheld the appeal by Senator Nenadi Usman’s Caretaker Committee.

“It dismissed Abure’s cross-appeal; it set aside the decisions of the lower courts recognising Abure; it warned that party leaders should humbly vacate office at the end of their tenure.”

Further dismissing Abure, the Usman-led NCC passed a vote of confidence in both Otti and Obi.

