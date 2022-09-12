LP chieftain, Iyere, denies saying that Odengene collected N2bn from Ugwuanyi

Contrary to the information in some sections of the media last week, philanthropist entrepreneur and national mobiliser for Peter Obi’s presidential campaign in the Labour Party, comrade Kennedy Iyere has debunked the allegation that he said Capt. Evarest Nnaji of Enugu state collected N2 billion from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to cripple the chances of the party in the coming election.

Iyere who was commenting on the governorship ticket of the party in Enugu said Nnaji will surely emerge as the governorship candidate of the party, adding that as it stands now, there is no governorship candidate of the party in Enugu state which Mr Chijioke Edeoga has been laying claims to.

Speaking during the charity begins at home conference of the Labour Party in Abakaliki Ebonyi state, on Saturday, Iyere alleged that three chieftains from the state were behind the crisis rocking the Labour Party in Enugu state.

Denying the alleged indictment on Nnaji, Iyere said: “Would I have said such a thing? If they say I said such a thing, let them mention one or two persons who belong to that platform. What is the name of the platform, they said it’s fusion. Let them mention a credible person on that platform who can come out to say I made a such statement and I’ll take up such a person, not that Eunice they quoted.

“I don’t know the business she does, but I think she claims to leave in Europe but I’ve told her to come here and let me employ her in one of my companies. That is someone who has no root, no base. On that platform, there are very many credible persons. I was on that WhatsApp platform but I’m no longer there. I was added to that platform but what they were doing made no sense and I told them to behave well which made some of them hate me and they exited me.

“Edeoga also betrayed Davidson Nnamani who was also an aspirant but that is a story for another day. They put him there just to make the game very cheap for Peter Mbah of the PDP. Nobody’s name is yet with INEC as the governorship candidate for Labour Party. Nnaji will be the candidate because another primary election will be conducted before 17th September.”