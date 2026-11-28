The Labour Party presidential candidate, Dr. Chibuzo Okereke, has urged critics of Governor Alex Otti to rise above political sensationalism and focus their campaigns on substantive issues affecting Nigerians rather than resorting to personal attacks and manufactured controversies.

Dr Okereke, who stated this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja, argued that “Governor Otti’s participation in receiving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Enugu was an expression of institutional respect, diplomatic courtesy and recognition of the office of the President.

“As a serving Governor and member of the National Economic Council, Otti understands the distinction between official responsibilities and partisan political engagements. His presence was consistent with established protocols of intergovernmental relations, not a political campaign.



ALSO READ: 2027 APC rally: Otti joins South-East govs to welcome Tinubu to Enugu “Equally, former Gov. Peter Obi’s visit to Aba was a campaign engagement. Governor Otti ensured a peaceful and conducive environment for him to interact with voters and solicit their support without intimidation or obstruction.

“There was no constitutional or protocol obligation for the Governor to personally receive a presidential campaign visitor who is not a serving President.

“These are fundamentally different circumstances and should not be deliberately conflated for political mischief.

“Honouring and respecting an institution is a mark of Gov. Otti’s political maturity and tolerance. Honour, protocol and deserved courtesy is not partisanship,” he noted.

While stressing the need for political tolerance and democratic leadership, he argued that “at a time when politics is increasingly being used to divide and ostracise Nigerians, Governor Alex Otti has demonstrated that political differences need not undermine democratic coexistence.

“The culture of political tolerance and inclusiveness fostered in Abia State is promoting national cohesion and inspiring a new standard of democratic engagement. Indeed, politicians and their supporters have much to learn from this example: democracy thrives on tolerance and healthy competition, not intimidation; not exclusion; and not personal attacks.

“Nigerians deserve issue-based politics, constructive political engagement and campaigns that offer solutions to their challenges, not distractions built around personalities,” he urged.

