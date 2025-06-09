LP candidate, Anambra commissioner disagree over alleged assault

THE camp of the deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the November 8 election, Mrs. Ifeoma Veronica Okaro and the Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Mrs Ify Obinabo, on Sunday, disagreed over allegation of assault on the aspirant.

The Director of Media and Publicity, George Moghalu/Ify Okaro Campaign Organisation (GMCO), Dr Ikenna Agu, in a statement in Awka, pointed accusing fingers at the camp of the commissioner.

Agu described the incident that reportedly occurred on June 5, 2025 as a desperate attack on democracy, calling on the people to reject what he also described as dangerous politics of intimidation, fear, and division in the state.

In a swift reaction, the commissioner warned the campaign organisation against dragging her into the matter, stressing that she had no hand in the alleged attack.

She said the information was not only false but also meant to mislead the good people of Anambra State and the public at large.

“Why should I attack her. I am more related to her than any other women leaders in the State. She is a mother-in-law to me. She is part of Obinabo’s family. Why should I do that? I advise her to settle the rift with her subjects amicably for the sake of peace, unity and togetherness.

“The public should please disregard the information against me; the commissioner urged.

