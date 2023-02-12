Òsárétín Òsádébàmwén – Abuja

The Media Office of the Obi-Datti presidential campaign has explained that flight problem was the reason for the absence of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, from the Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) on Sunday.

The media office said this in a statement released last night and signed by the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Campaign Council, Diran Onifade.

The statement reads: “Mr. Peter Obi was unable to attend the debate programme organised by the Nigerian Elections Debate Group following the advice of the technical crew of the aircraft he was traveling in.

“After an engagement in Akure, Ondo State, he meant to head for Abuja for the debate but was advised otherwise due to technical issues with the aircraft, which made the Pilot head for Lagos instead.

“It must be noted that in anticipation of Mr. Obi’s arrival, senior campaign members and the party gathered at the program’s International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue.

“They included the Director General of the Campaign, Balogun Akin Osuntokun, Campaign Manager, Ambassador Oseloka Obaze, and Labour Party functionaries, including Mrs. Esther Nenadi Usman and Alhaji Audi Mohammed.

“Mr. Obi arrived safely in Lagos while the programme was still on,” Onifade stated in the statement.