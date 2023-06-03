A foremost philanthropist and Governorship hopeful on the Labour Party platform (LP) in the next year’s elections in Edo, Dr Azemhe Azena, has offered free Post-UTME forms for all eligible candidates residing in the State.

The renowned clergyman who is a known advocate of qualitative education for the youth, did it through the William Azemhe Azena Turning Point Foundation.

In a telephone interview with the popular Televangelist and politician, Azemhe added that ” Nigeria youths deserve the best and need our attention especially those resident in our dear state where idleness can easily become a distraction and a social problem”.

Azemhe who has carried out several humanitarian gestures, including the ongoing rehabilitation of the failed WAEC road in the Aduwawa area of Benin- City, noted that “Everyone must strive to contribute to the educational development of our teeming youth population”.

He said that the offer is open to all students that reside in Edo State, scored 220 and above in the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

He listed other criteria to include statement of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Azena, who said the entries for the free Post-UTME forms started on June 1 and will end on June 31st, 2023.

Sunday Tribune reports that Azemhe, had recently donated a Generator set to the correctional facility in the state and paid the hospital bills of several indigent patients at the popular Irrua specialist hospital. Dr Azemhe Azena hails from Okpekpe, in Etsako East local government of Edo.

