Low voter turnout mar Lagos LG polls as residents shun exercise

The local council elections held across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State on Saturday were marred by low turnout as many residents shunned the exercise.

The election, according to the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), was scheduled to commence at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Reports from different parts of the state indicated that LASIEC presiding officers were not on ground to kickstart the process at the scheduled time in many polling units, while voters loitered around, with many citing a lack of interest, confidence in the process, and fear of electoral violence as reasons for not participating.

A Poll Clerk in Ward A, Unit 05, Otto, Lagos Mainland, Shehu Lawal, described the exercise as impressive but with low turnout.

He said, “The turnout was low. The voters were eager to vote and choose their leaders. Total registered number of voters 854 and as at 11:30am, 50 voters have voted.

In Apapa Road, Polling Unit 017, Ward D, officials of the state independent electoral commission arrived at 9:50 a.m. with election materials, as voters trickled in to cast their votes.

“I have been here since 8am expecting the electoral officers but they didn’t show up until 9:50am. The cause of the delay, we don’t know and they never bothered to speak to us. Unlike the process we were used to when the voters’ list would have been pasted before the election day but in this case, they came with the voters’ list and with the presiding officer, you’ll hurried search through it and thereafter, you will be allowed to vote. In all, the process was free and fair but slow but it recorded low turnout of voters,” a resident in Apapa Road, Bashiru Shehu, explained.

In Ward C, Apapa Road, Polling Units 030 and 058, eligible voters were seen loitering around the venue as election officers settled down for the commencement of the exercise at 9:15 a.m.

Another resident, John Alao, was among the youths who shunned the voting exercise as he was seen playing football while the exercise was ongoing.

“Why should I bother myself about voting?” he quizzed. “They already know the winner of the election even before the process started. This is just an exercise in futility and I wouldn’t want to waste my strength and energy on what I know won’t be beneficial to me,” he added.

In Bode Thomas, Polling Unit 070, Ward B, Taoreed Street in Coker Aguda LCDA, a resident, Gbenga Adio, described the turnout as unimpressive.

He said, “Although the turnout was low because many people decided to stay indoors, the process was fast and peaceful. In adjoining polling units, the situation was the same. It was low turnout across all the polling units.”

In Egbe-Idimu LCDA, Polling Unit 48, Abanishe Zone, many voters were seen casting their votes without prior accreditation.

A resident who simply identified himself as Ezekiel said, “I never had the intention to vote but some people came to me, either they are the CDA or canvassers, I don’t know. I complained to them that I have misplaced my voter’s card but they insisted that I should vote. So, the presiding officer went through the list in search of my name and I was allowed to vote.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE