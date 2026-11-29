MIXED results have trailed the mock accreditation and voting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country on Saturday in preparation for the 2027 elections.

While some polling units and states reported a smooth process, others reported lateness of arrival of electoral materials, low turnout of voters, and glitches with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), among other bottlenecks, even as some voters who participated blamed the low participation on INEC’S poor publicity.

Some stakeholders also criticised logistical and voter awareness gaps that they said could affect turnout on election day, while urging the electoral umpire to fix all excesses as the 2027 elections approach.

INEC records smooth exercise in Lagos

In Lagos State, INEC’s mock accreditation and voting were hitch-free, with the electorate turning out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.

The voters expressed satisfaction with the early arrival of electoral officials, seamless accreditation process and efficient performance of the BVAS.

They, however, urged INEC to ensure that the experience recorded during the mock exercise was replicated during the actual elections.

At Polling Unit 009, Ward 09, Agnes Street Primary School, Yaba, in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, voters described the process as orderly and efficient.

One of the participants, Bidemi Adeboye, said he arrived at the polling unit at 8:00 a.m. and met INEC officials already on ground.

At Ward K, Polling Unit 002, All Saints Anglican Primary School, Yaba, the exercise also went smoothly, with voters attended to by electoral officials.

Police personnel, monitors from YIAGA Africa, party representatives and other stakeholders were also present to observe the exercise.

Apathy mars mock accreditation, voting in Ekiti

Conversely, voter apathy marred the mock accreditation and voting exercise conducted in Ekiti State on Saturday, raising concerns about citizens participation ahead of the 2027 general election.

Findings by the Sunday Tribune in major towns across the state showed poor turnout at several polling centres in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, with electoral officials left waiting for voters who largely failed to show up.

At Ward 5, Units 006 and 008, located at the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, INEC officials were seen seated with their equipment, awaiting prospective voters.

The situation was similar at Ward 4, Unit 009, in the Oke Bola area, and Unit 007, around Poly Bus Stop, Ijigbo roundabout, where only a handful of voters participated despite the locations being easily accessible.

At Ward 6, Units 005 and 008 in Okeyinmi, turnout was equally disappointing, with officials waiting for hours amid little or no voter presence.

Some INEC officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the turnout as disappointing and far below expectations, even for a mock exercise.

Exercise records low turnout, BVAS glitches in Ondo

Similarly, the mock accreditation and voting exercise conducted by INEC recorded low voter turnout in some polling units in Ondo State.

This is amid reported technical challenges with the BVAS in some of the units visited by Sunday Tribune as at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

Indications showed that the exercise witnessed poor participation in some polling units, with only two persons turning out to participate in the exercise.

Some residents who spoke with Sunday Tribune expressed concerns over the inadequate publicity and sensitisation ahead of the exercise.

They lamented that many eligible voters were unaware of the mock election due to the lack of proper orientation and public enlightenment.

INEC mock accreditation records low turnout in some Ogun polling units

At the same time, the nationwide mock exercise recorded low voter turnout in some polling units in parts of Ogun State.

The NAN correspondent who monitored the exercise in Abeokuta South, Abeokuta North and Obafemi Owode Local Government Areas observed that the BVAS functioned smoothly in the polling units visited.

At Polling Unit 23, Ofada Ward, Obafemi Owode, an INEC official confirmed that the BVAS machine was working properly during the exercise.

However, at Ward 7, Polling Unit 9, Ita-Baale, Adigbe, Abeokuta, no security personnel were observed, while no voter turned out as at the time of visit.

Low voter turnout characterises exercise in Kwara

Likewise, low turnout of voters characterised the mock election exercise conducted by INEC in some polling units in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday.

It was observed that only a few eligible voters turned out to participate in the exercise across the polling units visited.

The exercise also commenced late in some areas as residents seemed unaware that the state government had modified the monthly environmental sanitation exercise to allow for the conduct of the mock election.

Meanwhile, INEC has expressed satisfaction with the performance of machines deployed for the mock accreditation exercise in parts of Kwara State.

Speaking with journalists at INEC’s Pake office, Ilorin, on Saturday while monitoring the exercise, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, Mr Ahmed Yushau, said the machines were working optimally, except for one polling unit in Ibagun Ward, Ilorin, where he said the commission’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) team was working to address an identified challenge.