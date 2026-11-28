The mock election organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the January elections recorded low voter turnout in several polling units visited by our correspondent in Sokoto South Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Only a handful of eligible voters turned up at the polling units, raising concerns about inadequate public sensitisation and citizens’ participation in the electoral process.

The polling units visited included Gagi Tafida Aminu Model Primary School, Gagi (PU 001); Gidan Jariri Model Primary School (PU 033); and Sarkin Zamfara Nizzamiya Primary School (PU 005).

Speaking during the exercise, an election observer, Comrade Mokhtar Mohammed Mabera, attributed the poor turnout to inadequate public awareness and the perception that the mock election was less important than the actual exercise.

He said that although INEC officials arrived early and made the necessary preparations, many eligible voters were unaware of the exercise.

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“The staff really came early, but the eligible voters are yet to show up, and the turnout, as I can see now, is very, very low,” Mabera said.

He added that several residents, including some political actors, were unaware of the exercise.

“A lot of persons, when you ask them, they don’t even know. A lot of people tell us that they are not aware of the election,” he said.

According to him, the absence of political parties and familiar candidates might also have contributed to the low participation, as some voters did not attach much importance to the mock election.

However, at Polling Unit 005, Sarkin Zamfara Nizzamiya Primary School, another participant, Sanusi Muhammad, expressed satisfaction with the turnout, attributing the participation to prior sensitisation and mobilisation.

“We have been told earlier, and we mobilised our people,” he said.

Muhammad commended INEC for its preparations and the conduct of the exercise, expressing confidence in the commission’s ability to replicate the performance during the actual election.

“They are doing a good job because their setup is okay, and they welcome everybody. I don’t think they need to improve anything if they can perform like this, even on election day,” he said.

Meanwhile, a political analyst in the state, Mallam Umar Sani, blamed the low turnout on the failure of both INEC and political actors to adequately mobilise eligible voters.

Sani described the poor participation as unfortunate, stressing that the commission and politicians should have done more to create awareness ahead of the exercise.

“It is unfortunate that we can’t see many people here coming out to participate in this exercise,” he said.

“INEC and politicians need to be more up and doing in this kind of exercise. You cannot be doing something of this nature without adequate publicity and expect people to come out.”

He urged the commission and political stakeholders to improve their sensitisation efforts in future exercises.

“We need to do better next time,” he added.

The mock election is designed to test INEC’s electoral arrangements, assess the readiness of its personnel and identify possible challenges ahead of the forthcoming elections.