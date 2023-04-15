According to reports, the supplementary election for the Ogbaru Federal Constituency in Anambra State is currently experiencing a low turnout.

Despite the Inspector General of Police’s declaration of movement restrictions in the area, the streets of Ogbaru remain busy with commercial activities, with many trailers offloading goods into factories and industries.

A resident of the area, Mr Andrew Ukachukwu, said: “We are aware of the election, but that is for politicians. We are here for our daily bread, so let politicians be doing their election, and let we traders be doing our business.”

However, in the Iyiowa area, a large turnout has been reported as the contending political parties jostle for votes.

The main contenders in the election are Hon Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, who is leading with over 1,000 votes declared during the general election on February 25th, 2023, and Hon Arinze Awogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who is backed by the Anambra State government.

The election is being held in 45 polling units in the constituency.

