Low turnout in Owo churches as CAN organises interdenominational service

Churches in Owo, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, were almost empty on Sunday morning as many of the worshippers from the town stayed away following last week’s terror attack on St. Francis Catholic church in the town.

At least 40 people have been confirmed dead in the last week’s attack on the catholic church with several others injured in an attack which was condemned across the globe.

There were fewer worshippers than usual in all the churches in the town and some other parts of the state, though some worshippers around the town attended the Sunday service not minding the risks.

Some of the worshippers who spoke to newsmen said they believed the assailants will stay off the town for now with the number of security operatives drafted to the town and its environs.

An Octogenarian, Pa Samuel Ogumodede, said “we will continue praying to God to restore peace to the world and this ugly attack should not stop us from worshipping God.

“Many people are still traumatised over the attack and they are scared of coming to church but I know with time, things will return to normal.





“But we must all be vigilant. We must not leave security in the hands of government alone, security should be everybody’s concern whether you are in your house or you are in the market or in the church or you are in the mosque.”

Another resident of Owo, Mrs Olaitan Akindele, who said she will prefer praying at home for now said “we are still traumatised over the attacks and have no intention to attend church service until total peace and normalcy are restored.

“My family decided to pray at home, for now, at least to get over this trauma, many of our people are still lying critically ill at the hospital. God understands our situation.

“I will stop attending church programmes for some time until the government provides security around worship centres. I will pray and worship God in my house. There is no security anywhere,” she said.

However, security operatives were seen moving around the town in their vehicles, moving from street to street, apparently to restore the confidence of the people of the town.

Meanwhile, there was an interdenominational prayer service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Owo Chapter and held at the premises of the St. Francis Catholic Church where worshipers were killed last Sunday.

The service was attended by the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who said the Southwest region and the state, in particular, can not be conquered by the enemies of the people under any guise.

Akeredolu who said the dastardly acts committed in Owo were targeted to create fears in the mind of the people bowed that he will not be silenced by the cowardly acts of the terrorists who killed children, women and unharmed worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo last Sunday.

Akeredolu, who described the attack as painful, assured that efforts will be geared towards strengthening the security in the state and across the Southwest.

He equally encouraged all places of worship to install CCTV cameras and engage local security men to further provide security on their premises.

The governor also visited the Federal Medical Center and St Louis Hospital, both in Owo to check on the survivors of the attack on admission.

Akeredolu was accompanied to the church service by members of the state executive council led by his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale.

In his sermon, Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Dr Stephen Fagbemi, lauded Akeredolu for providing leadership, saying since the sad incident happened the governor’s continuous responses and actions have been unique and commendable.

He also lauded the governor for his efforts in providing security for the protection of lives and property of the people of the state through the establishment of Amotekun Corps.

The Bishop expressed shock over the Owo attack, saying the church of God should be a place of safety, urging Christians not to entertain any fear, saying God will continue to be with them and give them victory.

According to him, despite the fact that some people have allowed themselves to be used by the devil, Jesus is still alive and will continue to protect and be with His people and prayed to God to expose the killers of the worshippers and their sponsors.

The prayer service was also attended by the Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Dr Stephen Fagbemi; the former General Superintendent of CAC worldwide, Baba Daniel Oloye; and several other men of God who led prayers.