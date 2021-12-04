Low turnout as Ekiti conducts local govt election

Many voters across the 2,195 polling units in Ekiti State stayed away from Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The state Independent National Electoral Commission conducted the poll for the 16 local government areas and the newly created 19 LCDAs.

Tribune Online observed that despite the early morning glitches in some areas like Ado, Ikere, Otun, Igbara Odo, Aramoko, Efon, and others causing a delay in the commencement of the process, the elections later commenced with security agencies on guard to provide adequate security cover for the SIEC ad hoc staff.

The restriction between 8 am and 2 pm announced by the state government and the police was largely ineffective as motorists and motorcyclists were seen moving around Ado-Ekiti and other towns visited.

At the popular Oja Oba, Oja Irona, and Oja Enu Odi markets in Ado Ekiti, traders were seen doing their businesses unhindered while the commercial motorcyclists were seen doing skeletal works across the capital city.

Some shops and filling stations in the capital city and other towns were also opened for business activities as the polls lasted.

Speaking while monitoring the polls, the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on the State Independent Electoral Commission(SIEC), Toyin Lucas, said the low turnout of voters doesn’t vitiate the outcome as long as the process remains peaceful and credible.

He also ascribed the free movements of humans and vehicles to the ongoing November National Examinations Council(NECO) being undertaken by some candidates, saying such people can’t be restricted, since it is being held across the nation.

“We have low turnout in the morning and you could all see that the process is improving. People are coming out gradually to vote. The process has been peaceful without any rancour or crisis despite that six political parties are contesting these elections. The party agents are on ground without molestation,” he said.

Lucas added that the elections are of utmost importance to the people because the local governments are the closest to the grassroots coupled with the enthusiasm that accompanies the creation of new Local Council Development Areas(LCDAs) by the APC-led government.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.