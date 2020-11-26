Low productivity, mechanisation, others bane of smallholder farmers ― Buhari

Latest News
By Collins Nnabuife - Abuja
smallholder farmers, Nigeria will stand by Chad, national young farmers scheme, Police Pensions head office, Buhari, Census, special salary scheme, Nigeria, teachers, Buhari, Presidency Occupy Nigeria Labour, Buhari, APC, PDP, Permanent Secretaries , Buhari, Federal Civil Service, more inclusiveness, Nigeria, Buhari, innovation into farming, Buhari has managed economy well, APC governors, Buhari, economy, electricity, welcomes UK court , Buhari advocates time limitation, Audit, NDDC, FG, FEC, improved security, ECWA, Southern Kaduna, Buhari, state governors, , US visa restrictions, Sallah, COVID-19, Buhari, President Buhari, AfDB, Akinwunmi, Southern Kaduna, El-Rufai,Buhari, Ondo , Edo primaries, APC,Buhari names Railway stations, schools ,graduating classes, Federal Government, , Pensions, pensioners, Nigeria-Pakistan relations, Ibadan Dry Port, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano Gas pipeline , Buhari, NNPC, revenue debt Buhari Siemens, public works, five years wasteful, Buhari, Alhaja Erogbogbo

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that smallholder farmers have been constrained by a lot of challenges such as low productivity, lack of reliable markets and poor rural access road, lack of mechanisation and others.

The president made this known at 2nd National Commodity Alliance Forum organised by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) with the theme: Enhancing productivity and market opportunities for cassava value chain development.

Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Buhari said that lack of access to quality extension, low-level mechanisation, lack of market information, climate change effects, post-harvest losses, private sector engagement and policy direction and implementation.

“Nigeria is currently the largest producer of cassava in the world with an estimated figure of around 60 million Metric Tons, and with the capacity to double or triple the production figure if the product is fully industrialised.

“Intermittently, cassava producers in Nigeria express frustration and lamentation over the inability to sell their fresh cassava roots,” he said.

He said the private sector holds the key to providing a reliable market to small farmers as well as the means of engaging with the government on behalf of the small farmers.

ALSO READ: Buhari committed to women development ― Minister

Another challenge the President Buhari enumerated facing smallholders farmers was the lack of reliable market which creates a vicious cycle especially with the cassava farmers.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, in his address said Nigeria’s agriculture is currently faced with two major challenges of food insecurity and overdependence on food imports.

The minister who was represented by Dr Mu’azu Abdulkadir, Permanent Secretary FMARD said the vision of the Ministry was to work with key stakeholders to build an agri-business economy to sustained prosperity by meeting domestic food security goals.

Alhaji Garba Bala, the National programme coordinator Value Chain Development Program (VCDP), said the VCDP has made progress in the last six years of effective implementation towards achieving the objectives of sustainable food security.

He said the program has successfully enhanced productivity and profitability of over 63,000 smallholder farmers and small-medium scale agro-processors particularly women and youths.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Doctor Says High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) is Reversible. CLICK HERE To See how to CORRECT it Today

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria ranks third on 2020 Global Terrorism Index despite drop in deaths – Report

Top News

FG launches new group, individual, family programme under NHIS

Latest News

CBN gives condition for farmers to access N25bn facility

Latest News

Suspected cultists kill two, abduct school teacher in Akwa Ibom

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More