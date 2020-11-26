Low productivity, mechanisation, others bane of smallholder farmers ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that smallholder farmers have been constrained by a lot of challenges such as low productivity, lack of reliable markets and poor rural access road, lack of mechanisation and others.

The president made this known at 2nd National Commodity Alliance Forum organised by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) with the theme: Enhancing productivity and market opportunities for cassava value chain development.

Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, Buhari said that lack of access to quality extension, low-level mechanisation, lack of market information, climate change effects, post-harvest losses, private sector engagement and policy direction and implementation.

“Nigeria is currently the largest producer of cassava in the world with an estimated figure of around 60 million Metric Tons, and with the capacity to double or triple the production figure if the product is fully industrialised.

“Intermittently, cassava producers in Nigeria express frustration and lamentation over the inability to sell their fresh cassava roots,” he said.

He said the private sector holds the key to providing a reliable market to small farmers as well as the means of engaging with the government on behalf of the small farmers.

Another challenge the President Buhari enumerated facing smallholders farmers was the lack of reliable market which creates a vicious cycle especially with the cassava farmers.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Nanono, in his address said Nigeria’s agriculture is currently faced with two major challenges of food insecurity and overdependence on food imports.

The minister who was represented by Dr Mu’azu Abdulkadir, Permanent Secretary FMARD said the vision of the Ministry was to work with key stakeholders to build an agri-business economy to sustained prosperity by meeting domestic food security goals.

Alhaji Garba Bala, the National programme coordinator Value Chain Development Program (VCDP), said the VCDP has made progress in the last six years of effective implementation towards achieving the objectives of sustainable food security.

He said the program has successfully enhanced productivity and profitability of over 63,000 smallholder farmers and small-medium scale agro-processors particularly women and youths.

