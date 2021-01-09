Low cholesterol foods for healthy you!

Why is high cholesterol bad for the body?

Your body needs cholesterol to build healthy cells, but high levels of cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease. With high cholesterol, you can develop fatty deposits in your blood vessel which makes it difficult for enough blood to flow through the arteries.

So, here are options you can choose from if you need to eat low cholesterol foods for a healthier body.

Okro

Okro is a vegetable and is a good source of soluble fibre; it is a soup mostly cooked by the Yorubas. Okra can be eaten with Eba, Amala and some even eat it with rice.

Oats

Oat is a very good low cholesterol food mostly eaten by old people and children. Oats are commonly eaten for breakfast as oatmeal, which is made by boiling oats in water or milk. Oatmeal is often referred to as porridge.

Beans

Beans are especially rich in soluble fiber. They also take a while for the body to digest, meaning you feel full for longer after a meal. That’s one reason beans are a useful food for folks trying to lose weight. Beans is a very versatile food; you can make pudding (moimoi), beancake (akara) and ewa aganyin with it.

Garlic

Garlic has been used for centuries as an ingredient in cooking and as medicine

It contains various powerful plant compounds. Garlic supplements are known to boost the function of the immune system.

Soy

Eating soybeans and foods made from them, like tofu and soy milk, has been said to be a powerful way to lower cholesterol.

