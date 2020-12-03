Lotto9ja rewards customers in end-of-year giveaway promo

Nigeria’s leading instant online lottery brand, Lotto9ja, has concluded plans to put smiles on the faces of its customers and Nigerians in general as it launches its end-of-year promotion.

Tagged, “End-of-the-Year Giveaway”, the promo seeks to reward both old and new players on Lotto9ja’s platform.

A statement issued in Lagos by the promoters of the brand indicated that during the month-long campaign, customers will get the opportunity to win exciting gift items as well as cash winnings when they play any of Lotto9ja’s games at the Lotto9ja website.

The statement, signed by Damilola Olufemi, Sales and Marketing Lead, added that the end-of-year giveaway promotion would see thousands of players win waterproof Bluetooth speakers and portable blenders every week, beginning from 29th November to 27th December 2020.

“Players, who deposit and play up to N5,000 in one week, will qualify for a weekly draw where they stand a chance to win fabulous gift prizes in addition to their cash winnings.

“At the end of the promotion, a grand raffle will be held on the 27th of December, 2020, where prizes such as 1.5HP air conditioners, deep freezers and washing machines will be given to players who were active all through the period of the promotion.

“The weekly draws will run 6 pm on Sundays, while the grand draw will happen at 7 pm on the 27th of December, 2020,” the statement noted.

General Manager, Lotto9ja, Mitchell Okorie, was quoted to have said, “The end-of-year giveaway promotion is Lotto9ja’s unique way of rewarding and empowering loyal customers of the brand with exciting gift items and cash winnings which can be withdrawn immediately online real-time as the festive period draws closer.

“Lotto9ja is rewarding the loyalty of its customers. For four weeks, our loyal customers can look forward to being among the lucky ones who will be rewarded and empowered through this promo.”

