Lotto magnate, Adebutu, donates N4bn for developmental projects in Ogun LGs, hometown

AS part of his determination to contribute more to humanity, the Odole of Odua, Sir Kesington Adebutu, on Friday, donated N4 billion for developmental projects in three local government areas and his hometown, Iperu Remo.

The lotto magnate disclosed this in his remarks at a symposium organised in his honour as part of activities to mark his 90th birthday, which comes up on October 24.

Adebutu while speaking on the theme of the symposium ‘Odole Odua: Symbol of Wealth Creation and Catalyst for Sustainable Development’, organised by Iperu Akesan Development Association in collaboration with the Alaperu Traditional Council in conjunction with Sir (Dr) Kesington Adebunkola Adebutu’s 90th birthday celebration committee, promised to do more for the people with his God’s endowed resources.

He announced N1 billion each for Sagamu, Ikenne and Remo North local government areas, as well as N1 billion for Iperu Akesan Development Association (IDA), for socio-economic development.

The Balogun of Iperu Remo appreciated the honour done him by the organisers of the symposium, saying he was overwhelmed by the quality of the people in attendance and the good things said about him.

“I am actually overwhelmed by your actions to show me love as I am celebrating my 90th birthday.

“And I am going to beat the imagination of Remo people. What you have done for me is an invitation to do more for the people and communities in Remoland.

“On this note, I hereby urge the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, to get some people together and bring forward a project worth N1 billion for Sagamu Local Government.

“There is another N1 billion for Ikenne Local Government and for my hometown. The Iperu Akesan Development Association will also have N1 billion. The donations are to be deployed to enhance the development of the people and our communities,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Professor Ebun Oduwole, who was one of the panelists, acknowledged the philanthropic gestures of Baba Adebutu in every sector of human endeavour.

He described him as “an extraordinary altruistic individual” who prioritises unquantifiable investment in humanity and deliberate efforts to make the world a better place.

She said: “Baba Adebutu is God’s gift to mankind. He donates his time and resources generously. His imprints are everywhere. He remains a bridge between the rich and the poor.

“One salient thing we all can learn from him to sustain his rare legacy of ensuring the well-being of others is to also be ready to affect the life of the people in our little corner.

“You may not have all the millions but from the little that God has provided for you, do your best to be on lookout for others, too. Donate your time, your talent, your advice; show lot of commitment to making life a lot better for the people all around us and that is how we all can sustain this rare legacy of our loving father, Sir Kesington Adebutu.”

Oduwole appealed to the nonagenarian to institute a professorial chair in his name at her university as a way of immortalising his name more for humanity.

Other panelists at the symposium, moderated by Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Mr Oluwasina Sofola, SAN, and Mr Gbenga Owokolade, all commended the philanthropic gestures of Adebutu and praised him for his unwavering support for mankind.

The chairman of the Adebutu at 90 birthday planning committee, Elder Adetutu Buraimo, in his welcome address, noted that the programme was organised to celebrate the life and legacy of Adebutu.

“From constructing classrooms and hospitals to empowering traders, artisans and youths, his generosity breathes life into the values of active citizenship and nation-building.

“As the Odole Odua, he carries not only a chieftaincy title but a sacred responsibility: to be a bridge between tradition and modern progress, wealth and humanity, personal success and collective uplift. Indeed, he has fulfilled and continues to fulfill that calling of impacting humanity for good,” Buraimo added.

The Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, also joined his voice to earlier speakers that Adebutu remained a beacon of selflessness and hope to many people across the country.

Oba Ajayi said aside providing support for students, investing in the vulnerable communal development, Adebutu also remains a strong pillar upholding the dignity of the traditional institution, saying that several palaces, including his own were built with his support.

The first child of the lotto magnate, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, also lauded his father for his genuine love for the people which he said transcended religion or tribe.

The Aro of Iperu Remo, Chief Jide Sosan, also commended Chief Adebutu for his various humanitarian acts and father-figure support for several people across the country.