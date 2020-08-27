Lottery commission to clampdown on underage, remote gaming

The Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila has promised to clampdown on underage and remote gaming in Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila said on Wednesday while participating in a webinar organized by the commission as a part of the ongoing campaign against underage gaming in Nigeria.

The well-attended webinar had several industry stakeholders in attendance including the chairman, House Committee on Governmental Affairs, Hon. Akin Alabi; representative of the association of Nigerian bookmakers, Ms Bimpe Akingba; representative of Bet9ja, Akande Adewale; Ms Olafadeka Akeju and Ms Chinenye Uwanaka of Firma Advisory who played host.

Gbajabiamila charged the lottery and gaming operators to properly monitor online registration and gaming history of their customers and improve their (know your customers (KYC) policies.

He also said that the regulatory body will carryout proper compliance checks as and when due, adding that failure to comply with the commission’s guidelines will lead to punitive measures.

The DG promised that a central monitoring system will be put in place to adequately regulate payments in the industry so that the proceeds can go to respective states they originated from.

Also speaking during the webinar, Hon Alabi promised to assist the industry in tackling the menace of underage gaming, adding that he will work to expedite the amendment bill proposed by the regulatory body and other stakeholders.

