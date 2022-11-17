Loss and damage: Parties shying away from difficult political decisions ― COP27 President

As the 27th edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final moments, the COP27 president, Sameh Shoukry, has asked for cooperation among the parties in order to reach a ‘concrete climate action plan’.

He stated this while giving an update on the negotiations on Thursday.

Issues such as loss and damage have been at the heart of negotiations at COP27. Developing countries have largely been seeking financial compensation from developed countries under loss and damage.

However, after loss and damage finally made it to the agenda for negotiations at the conference, it appears a consensus is far from being reached.

In a statement issued at a press conference held with the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, Sameh said, “I’ve just had the pleasure of welcoming His Excellency Secretary-General Guterres once again here in Sharm el-Sheikh for the last crucial stretch of COP27.

“The Secretary General’s presence here in the last few hours as Parties strive to finalize discussions and agree on outcomes is a testament to the priority and importance he attaches to this process and to the overall global efforts to address climate change.”

He noted that “Yesterday and today, I have been attending the consultations amongst parties and have been actively involved in direct discussions with all parties on the various issues under consideration.

“While some of the discussions were constructive and positive, others did not reflect the expected recognition of the need to move collectively to address the gravity and urgency of the climate crisis.

“The Mitigation work program is yet to reach the desired outcome. Adaptation is still held back by procedural matters. Ambitious outcomes in finance have not yet materialized. And on loss and damage parties are shying away from taking the difficult political decisions.”

The COP27 president added that “the COP27 presidency is working around the clock and with the facilitating ministers to ensure a timely conclusion of all issues at hand.

“I urge all parties to go the extra mile and take the necessary steps to reach the much-needed conclusions and agreements. The world is waiting for us to demonstrate the seriousness by which we tackle this matter, and as a community of nations we must live up to their expectations.”

