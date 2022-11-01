Losing Wike, others won’t have implications on PDP ― Atiku Campaign

The possible loss of the group of 5 governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State does not present the same situation that led to the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 presidential election, the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has assured.

It will be recalled that at the PDP special national convention in August 2013, seven governors and former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who is now the presidential candidate of the party, stormed out in protest and later defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), helping it to defeat the then ruling party.

Addressing a press conference at the organisation’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director, Strategic Communications of the campaign organization, Dele Momodu, affirmed that the threat by five state governors not to work for the election of Atiku in the 2023 election will not have the consequences the 2013 situation had on the 2015 election.

Wike and four of his counterparts including Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Sam Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), have resolved not to work with Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of PDP unless the perceived marginalization of the South in the main opposition party is redressed.

According to Momodu, while the prevailing circumstance in 2015 was such that there

was nothing the PDP would have done to win the election, with Atiku, the 2022 situation is different from the President Goodluck Jonathan era.

He said the exit of the seven governors and Atiku in 2013 played into the hands of the opposition, noting “what you have today is a candidate who’s the most experienced, most net worth, and governors angry is personal and not about PDP not delivering on its mandate.”

