Losing my dad at the beginning of my career was challenging —J’dess

Ebiem Joy Chioma is from Nara Unataeze town in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, but was born and brought up in Lagos. The singer, songwriter and actress was a finalist in the international talent show, The Voice Nigeria in 2017. She has continued to make impacts in the music industry. In this interview by FAVOUR BOLUWADE, she speaks on the hustle and bustle of her career and how she has kept up with the demands of music.

What musical accomplishments have you had since your journey on The Voice Nigeria?

My accomplishments so far have been me collaborating with a few people and putting out a few singles; collaborations with an afro solo artist – BK, the Cavemen-a highlife band, I was also on Waje’s Red Velvet concert as an opening act and a few others. I did a song with Chris Rio, my battle mate and it has over 100,000 views and I have been working on an album and EP. Work has been going on underground so be expectant.

Are you appreciated enough?

I wouldn’t want to go into that because that will make me feel a certain way about myself and the music industry right now. But I will say fair enough; I am being appreciated and I see the response to my release. It wasn’t bad at all. I had people like IK Osakioduwa, Waje, Timi Dakola, Bez and even 2Face, do a cover of my song. I had Larry Gaga, Zoro, so I had a lot of people supporting me. So far, I am appreciated.

What have been your special ways of carving a niche for yourself?

It’s simply the style, the soul in my voice when I sing and perform. I hear people say I sang so good, sultry, they almost cried or they cried, that alone is my strength. I make sure I put my all in my performances and my song. You can hear and relate with my songs. It’s me. Nobody is me. I am just telling my story in the best way I can and that is peculiar to me.

You have it in your bio that you are an actress; how has that path been coming for you?

I am an actress; that one came natural too. Growing up, I have always loved to tell stories either with me playing as one of the characters or writing scripts. I did some acting in my undergraduate days at Enugu. But how it happened was that I was called to do a soundtrack for the movie and I had Charles Enojie and some other veterans in the movie – Wind of Destiny, which was my first movie. After then I did another titled ‘Zinc House’. It is also in a way tagged to my music because I always do a form of singing in movies, except for the recent ones I have done – Made in Heaven. I just played Jide Kosoko’s little niece. I do musicals; I was lead in one last year, titled ‘OMG- the Musical’. I am also working on a new one with Waje as co- producer titled ‘Flower’ and it is about women and rape. And it’s music all the way, acting is a plus. It is going well.

Before the music competition, how challenging was it to do music?

I started music as fun because I enjoyed it. I was in an Accapella group – the Destined, which is where the ‘dess, in Jdess comes from. The extra ‘s’ was just added. It was challenging, especially as there was no financial backing. So I fell into plans; people who wanted to sign me but were not even able to because they couldn’t do the proper business of owning a label. I was just managing through. I wasn’t sure of my style, I was really young, I had to listen to them to know what songs they wanted me to do, their ideas too, but all of these made me grow. I worked with females, with Eva. I was doing gospel music at some time; I was in a lot of competitions; The Voice Nigeria, and Destiny Child, which I won in 2013.

Has there been any pressure to do something different; say diversifying into afro pop and the other popular genres of music acceptable in this part of the world?

I would say from time to time the pressure comes but because I have waited this long and I have been doing this for a long time to understand that consistency is key and I have seen people we started together and have blossomed. I remember Sam Okposo taking Mercy Chinwo and I around the nation and look where she is today, big. I have been backstage with Phyno waiting to get on stage as upcoming artistes but look where he is today. Zoro and I were in the same record label at some time under Whizboy. A lot have come like that, most I even started before but the truth is I cannot measure my timing and start comparing with someone else’s. My own style of music is different and in time to come I will get to where I want to be. So I am hopeful and positive about it. I don’t really allow the pressure to hold me down. But a few times when I try to do certain things I experience setback – imagine putting a song like Chi Efo out there and it is out there but not really out there, it makes you want to think but it is doing well and with time, things will be.

What motivated your new single Chi Efo?

The motivation is the fact that I wanted to give hope to people who are going through stuff, and the inspiration behind it was when I lost my dad in 2017 after The Voice. He was waiting for me, for making it to the finals though I didn’t emerge winner. Unfortunately I didn’t get to see him, he passed away. That broke me a lot; how I was going to deal with the attention, interviews and all the condolences that surrounded the period. I was driving when the melody came for the chorus and I eventually built on it. I showed my friend what I had and eventually I told a story around it, painting different scenarios of a typical Nigerian story- a driver you see regularly on the street and their frustrations and how they are always in a hurry, I referred to mama jollof rice, aunty pikin, and others. I started with The Day is Bright hymn. I released it and it was so timely because of the pandemic.

Are you still looking forward to collaborations with other musicians?

I am looking forward to collaborations with Asa, Simi, Johnny Drille, international artistes as well; Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Brandy.

You were noted on The Voice as someone with outstanding musical capabilities; how do you intend to keep spreading your music to the populace?

I hope to get to work with some international publishing companies as well as in Nigeria. I have a lot of A&R and PR going on which cost money. But I believe my good work will keep attracting the kind of people I want. In no time I am going to get to work with these people so our fingers are crossed.

Do you have any industry sweetheart?

You people like giving me husband. People used to give me Chris Rio but now he is married. Some used to say my friend Wike was my partner… do you mean who I am dating? (laughs). I have industry crush, which is Jidenna- I love him so much and if I get a chance to work with him that will be amazing.

What other skills do you have?

Overtime I have been building my singing skills, I have learnt the guitar and audio engineering which is quite demanding. I cook my native soups well. I am working on others. I am big at having multiple skills.

How was growing up for you?

Growing up was fun really. I’m first of three children. My dad is late while my mom is into ministry and does her side business. I have a loving and supportive family. I grew up in Kirikiri town, Apapa, Lagos. I had my secondary and university education in Ajegunle and Public Administration from Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu respectively. I started doing music in the church from the children choir until I understood what I was doing.

I love to hear beautiful harmonies and that’s why I started with the Destined Child Acappella group. We went out for competitions and my late dad was scared about the path and would chase my friends off, but as time passed he got to understand and allowed me do my thing. Our group was on national dailies when we were second in a competition and my dad was really glad. So he just let us go ahead. I was able to manage and blend as I am book smart. Music on the side helped me to buy books without having to disturb my parents.

