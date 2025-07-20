Los Angeles sues Airbnb over alleged price gouging following California wildfires

The city of Los Angeles has filed a lawsuit against Airbnb, accusing the company of allowing illegal price increases on thousands of rental properties during the Southern California wildfires in January.

This was disclosed by the City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto on Friday.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that rental prices went up more than 10% on “at least two thousand—and possibly more than three thousand” Airbnb listings between January 7 and 17.

City officials said these price hikes happened before Airbnb turned off its “smart pricing” tool in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The tool automatically adjusts prices based on demand.

The city argues that Airbnb violated California’s law against price gouging, which bars increases of more than 10% on essential goods and services after a state of emergency is declared.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles on January 7, which triggered the law. That declaration has since been extended multiple times.

Feldstein Soto acknowledged that Airbnb, which holds about 80% of the local short-term rental market, has made efforts to prevent price gouging. But, she added, “evidence indicates it may be continuing.”

She also accused Airbnb of misleading renters by claiming on its website that it “verified” hosts and property locations—some of which, she said, are not real.

Airbnb, in a statement, responded, saying the company CEO, Brian Chesky, and the nonprofit Airbnb have donated nearly $30 million to wildfire recovery efforts, including providing emergency housing for nearly 24,000 people.

The company also noted that Airbnb hosts receive an error message if they try to raise prices more than 10% above pre-emergency levels.

The lawsuit claims Airbnb broke California’s unfair competition law and sought a court order to stop illegal pricing during emergencies and civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation.

Recall that the wildfires in Southern California led to the deaths of at least 30 people and caused damage or destruction to more than 16,000 buildings.

Tribune Online reports that the most serious destruction came from the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and the Eaton Fire in Altadena. The fires burned an area larger than the city of Paris.

(Reuters)

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE