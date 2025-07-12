Lord Jenny appointed licensing manager for STYL-PLUS

STYL-PLUS, one of Nigeria’s most iconic music groups, has named entertainment executive Lord Jenny as its new Catalog Administrator and Licensing Manager. The appointment signals a renewed effort to preserve and strategically position the group’s timeless music in today’s global digital landscape.

In her new role, Lord Jenny will oversee the administration, licensing, and commercial engagement of the group’s catalog, ensuring group’s legacy continues to resonate with both longstanding fans and new audiences across media platforms.

“This is more than just a job — it’s personal,” she said. “Growing up, STYL-PLUS weren’t just a group; they were my idols. Their music shaped a generation with its emotion, harmony, and timeless appeal. To now be entrusted with preserving that legacy is an honor I do not take lightly.”

Widely respected for her work in cultural advocacy and entertainment entrepreneurship, Lord Jenny has spent her career building platforms that amplify native expression while protecting the interests of creators behind the scenes. Her commitment to legacy, culture, and impact aligns seamlessly with the music group’s story.

“This chapter allows me to merge structure with soul,” she added. “I’m excited to collaborate with music supervisors, brands, filmmakers, and creatives who recognize the depth and nostalgia of this historic catalog.”

As part of her new responsibilities, Lord Jenny is actively inviting industry stakeholders interested in licensing or syncing group’s music for film, television, advertising, and other creative projects.

“If you’re looking to license, sync, or engage with STYL-PLUS music — my inbox is open,” she said.

With this appointment, the legacy of the music group is not only safeguarded but also positioned for a powerful reintroduction — bridging generations and reaffirming the group’s place in Africa’s musical heritage.

