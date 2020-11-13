Looting: Kwara gov sets up committee on SME recovery funds

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has appointed an 11-person committee to verify claims submitted by victims of the recent looting of private properties in Ilorin, determine the extent of their losses and disburse government’s support for them.

The committee is to be chaired by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, with other members drawn mainly from the academia, civil society, and representatives of the shop owners and the Kwara State Chambers of Commerce.

The members are Mary Stephen Bako (chambers of commerce); Fatti Binta Dikko (ENETSUD); top businessman Gbenle Adeyemi; Dr Hellen Olaifa of the University of Ilorin; retired teacher Mrs Deborah Kashi Job; representative of the Department of State Security; Bola Olojoku (Mekunu Forum Agenda); community leader Habeeb Lawal Ajibola; Ahmed Lawal (representative of the shop owners); and Anchor Person of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme Mohammed Brimah (Secretary).

The committee would work with insurance adjusters already engaged to conduct a professional evaluation of the losses in line with global best practices.

At least 342 persons have filed various claims to the government to benefit from the N500m SME recovery funds that the Governor recently announced to support businesses affected in the looting spree.

