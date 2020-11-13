Looting: Kwara gov sets up committee on SME recovery funds

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwara, COVID-19, Kwara, CoS, COVID-19. Ilorin, child health
COVID-19. Kwara

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has appointed an 11-person committee to verify claims submitted by victims of the recent looting of private properties in Ilorin, determine the extent of their losses and disburse government’s support for them.

The committee is to be chaired by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, with other members drawn mainly from the academia, civil society, and representatives of the shop owners and the Kwara State Chambers of Commerce.

The members are Mary Stephen Bako (chambers of commerce); Fatti Binta Dikko (ENETSUD); top businessman Gbenle Adeyemi; Dr Hellen Olaifa of the University of Ilorin; retired teacher Mrs Deborah Kashi Job; representative of the Department of State Security; Bola Olojoku (Mekunu Forum Agenda); community leader Habeeb Lawal Ajibola; Ahmed Lawal (representative of the shop owners); and Anchor Person of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme Mohammed Brimah (Secretary).

ALSO READ: Subscribe to our e-copies by clicking here

The committee would work with insurance adjusters already engaged to conduct a professional evaluation of the losses in line with global best practices.

At least 342 persons have filed various claims to the government to benefit from the N500m SME recovery funds that the Governor recently announced to support businesses affected in the looting spree.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fayose congratulates Obaseki, warns him against returning to APC(Opens in a new browser tab)

Former Ekiti state governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, on his victory during last Saturday’s governorship poll, calling on him not to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obaseki who joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in June after he was disqualified by the APC, defeated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC in the election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Post COVID-19: Kano based industrialist tasks FG on economy 

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19.

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

COVID-19: Communique urges media to hold govt accountable for funds

Latest News

Alleged missing N100bn NEDC funds: Reps order probe 

Latest News

Whistleblower: FG pays for funds recovered not mere exposure ― Malami

Latest News

Governors kick over FG’s dominance of recovered loots, distribution of proceeds

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More