Looting: FCTA takes steps to tackle youth restiveness in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Thursday, said efforts are on top gear by the administration to tackle youth restiveness that resulted to looting and destruction of government facilities in the territory.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who made this known during a virtual stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, admonished them to embark on strategic sensitization of residents across the six area councils made up of the territory.

According to a statement by her Special Assistant on Media, Austine Elemue, and made available to newsmen, Dr Aliyu used the occasion to commend Kuje youths for their efforts in repelling the hoodlums who attempted to disrupt the peace in their community.

While calling on other youths from the area councils to be vigilant and continue to remain peaceful and law-abiding, the minister said the FCT Administration through its Social Development Secretariat (SDS) had set-up data desks aimed at collating the data of the youth across the area councils.

Data collated, according to her, would help to identify the needs of the youth with a view to engaging them.

ALSO READ: Court strikes out homosexuality charges against 57 persons

“Because all area councils have peculiar demands, these Data Desks will be designed to serve individual area councils according to their needs and demands. However, whatever decision is going to be made by the administration, we will include inputs from all stakeholders as this will make us serve residents better.” She explained.

On School Feeding Programme, Dr Aliyu stated that her office has been working on training the indigenous women and youth of the FCT on how they could handle the school feeding programme so that they have more control over what and how their children are fed.

She, however, assured that measures have been put in place by the SDS to engage the youths and women in vocational training, just as she tasked all stakeholders to work towards identifying vocal youths and setting structures for leadership positions.

In their various contributions, stakeholders commended the FCT Minister of State for recognizing the role of critical stakeholders in governance, just as they pledged to assist the administration to achieve peaceful co-existence in the territory.

On his part, Senator Usman Jibrin Wowo, urged the SDS to set-up a platform that would allow the FCT Administration to constantly interact with the key leadership of the youth on the need to ensure peace and cohesiveness in their communities, adding that such platform would also help the youth understand the direction and policies of the government.

Among those who participated in the virtual meeting were Senator Usman Jibrin Wowo; Honourable Ishaku Tanko Yamawo; Honourable Bako Angulu; Honourable Musa Dikko; Honourable Danladi Zhin and Engineer Adamu Amako.