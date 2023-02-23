The other day, when All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu screamed vote for “PDAPC”, many took it as comic relief while the media reported it as a Freudian slip.

But when we consider the school of thought that postulated that Freudian slips are not all innocent mistakes but hidden messages unconsciously let out, we are compelled to understand Tinubu’s message – that his party, the APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party are cojoined twins – better

Increasing poverty, misrule, poor governance and corruption that characterises their respective and successive administrations at all levels of government from Abia to Zamfara, is another reason to rightly and logically conclude that the APC and the PDP are more of two sides of the same coin. As such, Nigerians will do well to look for viable and competent alternatives if we are serious about our call for a change in the status quo.

Although most people’s attention is focused on the presidential and gubernatorial elections, recent events have made it more critical than ever to ensure that Nigeria’s legislature is filled with competent individuals. This might be the difference between continuous federal neglect and enhanced federal presence for Eti Osa Federal Constituency residents.

They do not have to look too far, however. Among candidates lined up for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency House of Reps seat is Olufemi Oladehin of the African Democratic Congress, a fine, refined, competent candidate with solid character and an excellent track record of achievements in the private sector.

From being the youngest graduate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria at 16 to growing through the ranks to become a successful top investment banker, Oladehin brings a different pedigree to politics.

For Oladehin, competence, character and hard work have been the ladder to the pinnacle in the private sector, where he excelled as an investment banker for 30 years. Not godfatherism. A perusal of his profile will suffice.

His critical role in the first multi-million-dollar road Public Private Partnership (PPP) in Lagos projects him as a candidate with the requisite understanding of how healthy synergy between the government and private sector can solve major problems that benefit the citizens.

Having facilitated over $4 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows into Nigeria over ten years and over $3 billion of corporate finance deals across West Africa as an investment banker, it is obvious Oladehin has a wealth of experience, contacts and network to facilitate huge investments to Eti-Osa, creating more jobs and opportunities for constituents.

Moreover, he has been engaged in PPP initiatives that have resolved key infrastructure challenges while facilitating substantial FDI into the country. In that context, Eti-Osa voters may picture what Oladehin would do if given their vote. Olufemi Oladehin brings expertise and brilliance to the table and dynamic people-oriented leadership that positively influences and interacts with the people.

His concise and clearly-defined manifesto puts the well-being of Eti-Osa constituents at the front burner. So, it is never about his comfort or his greed. Leadership for him is sacrifice and an assignment of which he would give an account.





That Oladehin has maintained a good name and not compromised his integrity during his career in the financial sector shows he is faithful in little and, if given the opportunity to represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, will do better.

Here is what Oladehin has to say about leadership in Nigeria: “You say politics is a dirty game, but the guy who makes decisions that impact you and me is a politician. You can build a business in Nigeria, and a bad policy by politicians will crumble your business overnight. We can never get better if our leadership quality remains the same.”

Oladehin’s words take us back to why electorates must look beyond PDAPC while a competent and viable candidate like him is elected to represent the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

In other words, if Eti-Osa people want positive change in representation, one inspired by service, Oladehin stands out as a good alternative. He offers honest leadership built on transparency, accountability, and selfless service. It is time for Eti-Osa constituents to give him the mandate.

• Itunu Ajayi, who writes from Lagos, is a stakeholder in the Eti Osa Federal Constituency