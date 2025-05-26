Look out for new moon on Tuesday, Sultan tells Muslims

The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has called on the Muslim Ummah to look out for the new moon of Zulhijja 1446 AH on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, which corresponds to the 29th day of Zulk’ida 1446 AH.

In a press release signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs and Wazirin Sokoto, the council urged Muslims to actively participate in the moon-sighting exercise and report any positive sightings to the nearest District or Village Head.

“These reports will be forwarded to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), for official confirmation.

“The moon sighting marks the beginning of the month of Zulhijja, the twelfth month in the Islamic calendar and a significant period for Muslims around the world, especially due to the Hajj pilgrimage and the Eid al-Adha celebration.

“May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty. Ameen,” the statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE