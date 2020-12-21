Look beyond the cities for business opportunities —Shobanjo charges outdoor ad practitioners

THE Chairman Troyka Group, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, has charged the nation’s outdoor advertising practitioners on the need to look beyond major cities in Nigeria for business opportunities.

Shobanjo gave the charge at the ‘Nite of Legends’ Award, organised by the Outdoor Advertisers Association of Nigeria (OAAN), in Lagos, recently,

He stated that though the cities, especially Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, had the largest record of socio- economic activities in the country, it would be wrong for any investor, especially those in outdoor advertising business, to think state capitals were the only places they could enhance their businesses.

The advertising czar stated that there were huge business opportunities, for outdoor ad practitioners, waiting to be explored in communities outside the state capitals.

He decried the present situation where outdoor ad practitioners only concentrated their businesses in cities like Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, adding that doing that would only foreclose the huge business opportunities in many communities, outside those cities.

“It’s rather sad that many of you are not even thinking of exploring environments outside Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The fact remains that in other climes, the most beautiful signages, are seen in communities outside the cities. This is because, unlike the cities that are choked up, there is always space in those communities, outside the state capitals, for such signages to innovatively express themselves,” he added.

While commending the association for deeming it fit to celebrate three of their members, Chief Babu Akinbobola, Late Chief JAS Oyekan and late Pa Simeon Olaghere, for their contributions to the development of outdoor ad business in Nigeria, Shobanjo counseled on the need for them to deploy technology, in their operations, to make them globally competitive.

“We want to see how you can use digitisation to enhance your business. You need to embrace technology for your operations. Doing that will enable you benchmark yourselves against the best in the world, if you really want the industry to grow.

In his welcome address, the president of OAAN, Mr. Emma Ajufo, explained that the Nite of Legends event was informed by the need to look inwards and appreciate those that had brought the association to enviable heights.

He stated that the trio of Chief Babu Akinbobola, former president and former BOT Chairman of the association; Chief JAS Oyekan, another former president and former BOT of the association and Pa Simeon Olaghere, the association’s first president and first BOT, were being celebrated for their selfless services and contribution to the growth of the association and the practice.

