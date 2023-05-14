Spiritual and Administrative Leader of the Holy Throne of the Most High God on Earth Ministry, Daniel Ayoola, has called on the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to look beyond politics to tackle the country’s problems.

Ayoola said this during the 2023 celebration of the birth of the throne of god on earth that “unless God build the city, they labour in vain those that build the city.”

Speaking on the emergence of the president-elect, Ayoola said, “Firstly, God is on the throne. The Bible says the highest reign in the kingdom of men he gave it to whomsoever he pleases.

“Nebuchadnezzar was a gentile king but the Bible tells us that God gave him the rulership of the world even though they were worshipping idol.”

On the theme of the summit ‘The Final Offensive’, Ayoola said that Jesus came to the world to reveal who the real enemy of mankind was.

According to him, God does not force anything on any man, hence the need to re-echo the generational message of the kingdom of God to the world.

“If God gives us the grace, we share the gospel of the reign of God that brings total freedom and restoration,” he said.

