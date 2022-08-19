Long years of PDP reign in Delta ends in 2023 ― APC

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Taking advantage of the persistent crisis rocking the gubernatorial candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has boasted that the long years of the ruling party would be brought to an end in 2023.

According to the state chairman of APC, Chief Omeni Sobotie, no man or force remains in power forever adding that the time had come for a change in the state.

Sobotie who spoke to newsmen at the celebration of his birthday in Asaba stated: “And even the blind know that we are taking over this state next year. The Bible says the house divided against itself cannot stand. Can PDP defy the word of God? God has a way of bringing a bad thing to an end.

“There is no man who remains in power in perpetuity. The Bible reckons that riches are not forever nor does a crown endures to all generations.

“That means that PDP reign in Delta will come to an end one day. But I want to put you on notice that it is coming to an end next year, and the signs are there.

Sobotie insisted that the APC was now more focused and united to dislodge the PDP adding that the party’s arms are wide open to welcome a lot of people, including PDP members into its fold.

He insisted that the APC has fully reconciled all aggrieved members for the purpose of making the party stronger and winning the 2023 general elections.

