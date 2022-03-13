Long queues thin out as marketers peg fuel price at N195, N200 per litre in Ibadan

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol is now being unofficially sold at between N195 and N200 per litre in the Ibadan metropolis.

A survey conducted by the Nigerian Tribune reveals that lots of fuel stations in Ibadan and adjoining towns have adjusted their metres to read between N195 and N200 per litre depending on the locality.

The development has drastically reduced the queue experienced in the past at the various fuel stations in the city.

The unofficial increase has resulted in a hike in the price of essential commodities including foodstuffs at various markets in the cities.

Also, the intra and inter-state transport fares have witnessed a geometric increase.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, some motorists described the earlier experienced scarcity as the federal government’s deliberate ploy to jerk up the pump price of the PMS nationwide.

It will be recalled that the federal government through the NNPC had earlier muted the increase in the pump price of PMS but was resisted by the stakeholders.

It was after the failure of the initial plan, that the federal government blamed the scarcity of PMS nationwide on the importation of adulterated fuel.

However, the motorists faulted the argument of the government and its relevant agencies, describing the scarcity as a grand plan to drive home an increase plan.

The marketers added that motorists and commuters in the town have resigned to fate, especially with an official increase in PMS pump price.