Lone voter casts vote at new polling unit of Lugbe Zone 9

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and election materials arrived at the Polling Station of the LEA Primary School Lugbe Zone 9, which has polling units 066 and 067 separately, in the afternoon.

Both teams said they had challenges tracing their polling station and knowing location for their respective units.

INEC officials for polling unit 066 arrived the Polling Station at 12:13 but could not settle down for electoral activities until 12:47pm.

The delay in settling down was due to the earlier demand of the people, that the lone voter, would vote at the Calvary group of schools, Lugbe Zone 9.

However, upon walking to the school, they INEC officials met an ongoing wedding and decide to return to the LEA Primary School Lugbe Zone 9.

The Polling officer for unit 066, Michael Ibrahim Adave, who told Tribune Online that, the election would closes at 2:30pm said the advantage they had was that they have only one accredited voter, so it would be easy to handle within the time frame.

The Polling unit has one electorate, Makinde Amos Taiwo accredited to vote at the new polling unit created by the Commission in zone 9.

The lone voter cast his vote at 1:47pm, after a search by members of the community lasting about an hour.

Election material for polling unit 067, Zone 9, Lugbe community arrived at about 1:00pm, with three accredited persons on the register.

The pasted register showed Dakeja, Rasheedat Ajoke, Mbah, Onyinyechi Jessica, Nwagbo, Emmanuel Ugochukwu.