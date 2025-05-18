London-based professor warns Nigerian financial institutions against synthetic securitisation

A prominent financial expert, Professor Graham Penn of University College London (UCL), has warned Nigerian financial institutions against engaging in synthetic securitization — a complex financial engineering technique he believes poses a significant threat to global financial stability.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV monitored in Lagos, Professor Penn stressed the importance of avoiding risky financial instruments that mimic asset-backed securities without actual asset transfer. He urged Nigerian banks and regulators to focus on genuine, asset-based securitization methods that have proven to be more stable and transparent.

“Synthetic securitization was at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis,” Professor Penn said. “It involved creating financial products backed by credit derivatives such as credit default swaps, rather than by real loans or mortgages. These transactions were often opaque, poorly understood, and highly speculative.”

Synthetic securitization is a financial strategy in which banks transfer the credit risk of a portfolio of loans to investors using derivatives, without transferring ownership of the actual loans. This allows banks to free up capital, but the practice has drawn criticism for creating complex and opaque products that are difficult to assess for risk.

Professor Penn explained that unlike traditional securitization — where tangible assets like mortgages or student loans are bundled and sold to investors — synthetic versions replicate the cash flows of these loans using contracts, but without the transparency or real asset backing.

“The world has largely moved on from synthetic transactions because of the risks they carry,” he said. “We are now seeing a return to asset-backed transactions, where the performance of the security is tied to real, tangible loans. These are more transparent, and historically, investors have not lost money on them.”

Professor Penn emphasized that while securitization can be a powerful tool for unlocking capital in Nigeria’s financial sector, it must be handled responsibly. During his recent visit to Nigeria, he collaborated with local financial stakeholders to promote a model based on real asset-backed securities.

“So, is securitization part of the initiative we’re looking at? Yes,” he said. “But it’s only one part of a broader effort to improve access to finance in Nigeria. And just to be clear — the securitization transactions we’re supporting involve real, performing loans, where the risk is known and controlled.”

He explained that the goal is to create a structure that enables Nigerian banks to extend more mortgages, student loans, and SME credit, which can then be packaged and refinanced. “We are not looking to replicate the synthetic structures of the past,” he stressed. “That chapter is closed.”

One of the key pillars of effective securitization, according to Professor Penn, is ensuring the quality of the underlying loans. For example, when securitizing student loans, it is crucial that the borrowers have a strong likelihood of post-graduation employment, making it possible for them to repay.

“In order for these securities to attract investors and maintain low funding costs, the underlying credit risk must be credible and manageable,” he explained. “This is where eligibility criteria come into play. Educational institutions must have a proven track record of employability for their graduates. Without that, they won’t qualify for inclusion in these structures.”

He emphasized that while there is always some inherent risk, these can be mitigated through careful structuring, robust eligibility checks, and ongoing monitoring.

“You can’t just give out loans to anyone with no realistic prospect of repayment. That would be unsustainable,” he warned. “Yes, some defaults will happen, but there are mechanisms to absorb that within a well-structured securitization.”

Professor Penn’s visit to Nigeria is part of a broader initiative across Africa, which has included similar efforts in Kenya and South Africa. His work in the region is conducted entirely on a pro bono basis, underscoring his commitment to building resilient and responsible financial systems.

He noted that the Nigerian market holds significant potential for innovation in development finance, especially when structured with transparency and long-term viability in mind.

“The financial infrastructure here has the capacity to grow rapidly, but it must be built on sound foundations,” he concluded. “With the right structures in place, Nigeria can unlock much-needed capital for housing, education, and small business development — without falling into the trap of high-risk financial engineering.”

As Nigeria looks to expand its financial ecosystem and attract more investment, experts like Professor Penn are urging caution and a return to the basics: real assets, real credit, and real impact.

