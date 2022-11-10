Lome Varsity honours Nigerian, Adiwu, with doctorate

THE Director-General of TEEN Ambassadors Foundation, Dr Paul Adiwu, has called for concerted efforts to improve education and skill level of students in Nigeria and other African countries to produce globally competitive graduates.

He also reiterated the commitment of his organisation towards empowering the next generation of leaders with opportunities to connect with like-minded peers, trail blazers and influencers in order to develop global confidence and critical skills that can transform visions for a better future.

Dr Adiwu spoke while receiving the honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration conferred on him by the governing council of IAEC University, Lome, Republic of Togo.

The awardee acknowledged that the honour conferred on him “comes with a corresponding obligation to use his knowledge and skills to advance the course of humanity and to support the aspirations of the great university.

“It is very satisfying to see the achievements of this institution since its inception in 1986. This institution has constantly upheld its core values, by equipping students with the knowledge, leadership skills and values that resonate with the demands of the 21st century.

“This has ensured that the graduates of the institution are well prepared to meet and overcome the challenges of our dynamic society.

“Over the years, IAEC University has committed itself to raising and empowering the next generation of change-makers and world leaders who will champion and lead in whatever industry they find themselves, he said.

The DG of Teen Ambassadors Foundation noted that the objectives of the institution are fascinating to him, saying “this is due to its conformity with the goals of our foundation.”

Adiwu encouraged the institution saying; “Let’s roll up our sleeves and continue this journey with more dedication and determination than ever.”

“Our work is far from over, but what we have accomplished so far has made a difference in the lives of thousands,” he said.