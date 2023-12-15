Lolar Shon empire, under the leadership of Omolola Owogbile Shonowo, has been a beacon of style and innovation in the entertainment industry for 23 years. From fashion shows to lifestyle magazines, Lolar Shon continues to set trends and elevate the standards of glamour.

To celebrate this significant milestone, the entrepreneur is set to host a show to remember with Fashion Fusion Season 13, with the theme ‘Timeless Elegance’. This event is poised to redefine style with a night that transcends fashion trends. This non-conventional showcase blends the classic with the contemporary, reflecting the enduring allure of elegance over the years.

Guests at the event will also witness the unveiling of the latest edition of the Lolar Shon lifestyle magazine. A celebration of timeless elegance, featuring captivating content, exclusive interviews, and insights into the ever-evolving world of fashion and lifestyle.

The cover personality for this edition is the enigmatic and award winning fashion designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri. She is the originator of Ejiro Amos Tafiri (E.A.T) brand which was established to meet the fashion needs of a modern woman.

Speaking of the forthcoming spectacular event, Lolar Shon stated that, “come December 29, 2023, Golden Gate Paradise in Ikoyi will set the stage for an unforgettable night of sophistication and celebration. We have exciting activities like fashion, music, comedy, raffle draw and lots more!

“Fashion Fusion Season 13 is not just an event; it’s a tribute to timeless elegance — a testament to Lolar Shon’s enduring spirit of style, creativity, and entertainment,” she added.

From the runways to the pages of her magazine, Lolar Shon has been a trendsetter, bringing Timeless Elegance to every endeavor.