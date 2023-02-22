Tyavzua Saanyol – Abuja

The Nigerian Shippers Council has revealed that the proposed vehicle transit area (Park) to be located in Lokoja, Kogi State, will create over 2000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking at a one day bidders conference in Abuja on Wednesday, NSC Deputy Director on public private partnership (PPP), Mustapha Zubairu, explained that even though the accurate figures for the jobs may not be certain at the moment, Lokoja is one of the busiest routes in the country and the project may create over 2000 jobs.

He said that the essence of the conference was to educate the bidders on requirements for the successful bidding of the project, adding that the bidding process will end on March 22, 2023 after the tender was launched on February 6.

Zubairu stated that there is no figure attached to estimated revenue to be generated by the government from the project at the moment.

“It is estimated that the project will generate substantial revenue that will ensure return on investment by the investors.”

He also called on all stakeholders, who have all necessary requirements as stated on the tender advertised on February 6, 2023; to come forward and compete for the bidding as the agency desire a thorough and competitive bid processes.

Also at the event, the representative of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NATO), Atiku Ahmed, said the organisation is very happy with the idea as this project will ensure safety and maintenance of their vehicles while on the high way.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Shola Ogunshola said the agency will ensure that all due processes involved in public private partnership are followed to the later.

The proposed Vehicle Transit Areas, Lokoja will have hotels, Petrol station, shopping mall, restaurants and over 1,200 parking lot, among others.

