Lockdown: What fun did you miss on Children’s Day?

Dear children, you might not have had your dream Children’s Day celebration this year because of COVID-19. But I’m happy and you too should be because you are alive. Do not worry, God will keep you to celebrate the day in a safe environment in years to come. Aunty Yemi wishes you every good thing of life.

Ewaoluwa Olalekan, Nursery 2

As a result of lockdown, I missed the fun of the Amusement Park. I also missed my friends with whom I would have played various games on the Children’s Day.

Honour Kehinde, 5 years old, St. Joseph Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara State. I am in Primary 1.

I don’t like this lockdown period. I cannot see my friends and teachers and I don’t like it. We are just doing our studies on the phone. I don’t like it. This Children’s Day, we could not go to play grounds, restaurants and other places. I don’t like it. Please change.

Philip Olagunju

May 27 is usually a day of fun for children all over the world. But the lockdown due to covid-19 prevented fun parties. I missed the visits to my favourite garden and cinema where I would have watched a movie. These are places I had fun while playing with other children. I missed buying toys, swimming and riding bicycle which were the usual practices for my Children’s Day celebration.

Wonderful Atilola, 11 yrs old, JSS 1, Chapel Secondary School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The effect of lockdown as a result of the corona virus pandemic, prevented me from enjoying the Children’s Day celebration, an event that I always looked forward to. I missed the activities which my school engaged in such as debate, exchange of cards, quiz and visitation to recreational centres.

In the evening of the Children’s Day, my church used to organise picnic and various activities like Bible quiz, special song, prayer, distribution of gifts, food and drink. I missed the fun of this year’s Children’s Day celebration.

I pray that the Lord put an end to this pandemic so that I can return to school.

Heritage Kehinde, 8yrs old, Pry 4, St. Joseph Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara State.

During this lockdown, I have missed my friends, teachers, and school environment. This year’s Children’s Day was quite boring. We’ve been at home for a long time so it made the day like any other day. I missed going to the mall for shopping and also to have fun, enjoyment in different restaurants and many other activities. I wish school resumes quickly so I can see my friends again, read and play together. I pray that God will save us all and keep all my friends safe.

Testimony Mobolaji

During this lockdown I missed a lot of Children’s Day fun.

We always celebrate Children’s Day at school with programmes like quiz, dance competition and food is not left out.

I missed the gift our teachers present to us on Children’s Day and the fun I always have with my parents at the eatery.

