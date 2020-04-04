Lockdown order on COVID-19: Joint Task Team impounds 51 cars, 9 tricycles, 46 motorbikes in Abuja

The Joint Operation Task Team on the enforcement of Presidential Lockdown order on COVID-19 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja under the leadership of the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Ala Cirona has impounded 51 cars, 9 tricycles, and 46 motorcycles in Abuja and its environs since the operation kicked off.

The Spokesperson for the Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday said that the items were impounded from the owners for violating the subsisting presidential lockdown directive, aimed at containing the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, the cars, tricycles, and motorcycles were impounded by enforcement units of the Joint Operation Task Team on duty around Nyanya, Dutse Alhaji, Karu, Jabi, Kado, Life-camp, Mpape, Zuba and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory respectively.

It quoted the Chairman of the Task Team, CP Bala Ciroma warning that any car, tricycle or motorcycle impounded for violating the subsisting presidential order shall remain in custody until the 14 days lockdown order is lifted by the Federal Government.

The Commissioner of Police also advised members of the public to be law-abiding and support the ongoing effort by the government to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the FCT and the country in general.

He further advised FCT residents to adhere strictly with the new guideline issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, which stated that markets selling food in the neighbourhoods would open from 10 am to 2 pm every other day.

The statement said that in view of the new guidelines, “all FCT residents are expected to remain in their respective homes on Sunday, as violators will be arrested.”

Chloroquine ’Ll Not Make COVID-19 Patients Worse, It Works —Dr Ajayi

I don’t know why it became controversial. They disagreed with President Trump because he broke the rule. The rule is that before you use a medication for any condition, you should have tested it scientifically for that condition. But for emergencies, some rules must be broken. But if it has been said by a doctor rather than … Read full interview

Another Two Patients Die As Coronavirus Cases Hit 210

Twenty new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo. Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State. As at 10:30 pm 3rd April, there are 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria… Read full story

UPDATE: COVID-19 Positive Patient Is A Military Officer Who Returned From India—AkeredoluThe Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the first positive case of coronavirus in the state is a military officer who is a returnee from India. Disclosing this further in his twitter handle, he said the military officer had been monitored since his return and had been put in isolation… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE