Lockdown Order: Katsina Police impounds 159 vehicles, 106 motorcycles

Katsina police command has said it had impounded 159 vehicles, 106 motorcycles and 17 tricycles since the lockdown order and restriction of movement was announced by Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

The Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a press statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to him, the suspects were arrested for non-compliance order where the lockdown was imposed, saying the restriction movement was intended to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said: “In order to ensure total compliance with the lockdown law, the joint security forces have so far impounded one hundred and fifty-nine (159) motor vehicles, seventeen (17) Tricycles and one hundred and forty-one (141) motorcycles.

“Following the establishment and inauguration of the special mobile courts, one hundred and fifty-five (155) motor vehicle owners, seventeen (17) tricyclists, and one hundred and six (106) motorcyclists were charged to court for violation of the Quarantine and Restriction of movement Regulation, (2020).

“The violators were sentenced to various fines with or without community services, ranging from N3000 to N10,000, four motor vehicle owners and thirty-five (35) motorcyclists are still under investigation.”

He further urged the people of the state to strictly comply with the provision of the Quarantine and restriction of movement regulations for the best interest of the state.

Isah also extended the Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, appreciation to the good people of the state for their “seamless co-operation, resilience and tolerance in this trying moment.

