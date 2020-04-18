Lockdown: NURTW boss warns against illegal operations

The national president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, has warned commercial drivers, who still operate in restricted areas despite the lockdown, in different parts of the country to, henceforth, desist from such act.

The NURTW boss, in a statement personally signed by him and made available to Tribune Online, also urged members of the union to cooperate with the government in the battle to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The transport union boss also stressed the commitment of the union to the efforts of the government at curtailing the spread of COVID -19, noting that the government has the right to lock down the country.

Alhaji Baruwa said: “Prior to the lockdown, we gave directives to our members to obey the reduction in commuter loading capacity instituted to enforce social distancing.”

The NURTW boss added: “The state branches and units had in collaboration with government agencies carried out sensitisation exercises at our parks, garages and bus stops, to encourage members to adhere strictly with the rules put in place by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We gave out sanitisers, nose masks, and flyers to members during those campaigns. We also set up task forces, to enforce member’s compliance, but the taskforce officials found out they have less work to do because members of the union are in full understanding of what is required of them, so have no difficulty in complying.”

He added that: “It is disheartening, however, to now find elements masquerading themselves as commercial drivers engaging in passenger loading in this period.

“I have directed state chairmen, including the FCT, Abuja, to carry out investigations into areas notorious for these illegal transport activities, to find and fish out those engaged in it.”

The union boss warned that “anyone caught or discovered to be involved in disregarding the order of the government on lockdown, will be handed over to the police.”

