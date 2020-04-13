LOCKDOWN: Nine okada riders travelling from Lagos to Plateau sent to 14 days in isolation centre

A mobile court at West of Mines in Jos, Plateau State, has ordered nine commercial motorcycle riders who travelled from Lagos State and entered Plateau State during the lockdown of the state to be sent to isolation centre for 14 days.

Tribune Online learnt that the travellers arrived Jos, the state capital, on Sunday at about 6:00 pm and were arrested on arrival by the Special Task Force set up by the state government to enforce total lockdown.

The travellers were then taken to the mobile court where officials promptly called the attention of the state Ministry of Health to ascertain their status and the police to know how they beat the security checkpoint both in Lagos and Plateau states.

An official of the court who spoke with Tribune Online said the travellers admitted that they were commercial motorcycle riders in Lagos and that since February this year when situations became tough for them over ban on okada riding in Lagos,they decided to head back home.

One of the travellers, Ibrahim Danladi, said they left Lagos last week Monday but their vehicle developed mechanical fault, making them to arrive the city late.

The prosecuting counsel, Sabo Longji, urged the court to remand them in an isolation centre for a period the court deemed necessary.

Two judges of the court, Roseline Baraje and Richard Selkur, agreed with the submission of the prosecuting counsel and directed that the travellers be confined to an isolation centre for a period of 14 days starting from the day of their arrival.