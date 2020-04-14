Lockdown extension: Lagos shuts secretariat, other govt establishments

Following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to extend lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states for another 14 days, the Lagos State government has directed that all offices at its secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja as well as other government establishments statewide should remain closed for the said period.

The directive was contained in a memo with Ref.no: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol-1/044 dated 13th April 2020, signed by the Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola and addressed to all Ministries, Departments, Agencies, the State House of Assembly, Local Governments (LGs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), among others.

Others are; Chairmen of all Service Commissions in the state, including Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), Chief Medical Directors/Medical Directors of Hospitals, etc.

The lockdown order, according to the memo, is with effect from 11 pm on Monday, but it, however, went on to state that all hospitals and other frontline responders in the management and control of the pandemic remained excluded from the lockdown, as well as all essential services.

The memo reads: “Sequel to the nationwide broadcast by his Excellency, Mr Muhammadu Buhari-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on review of the COVID-19 situation in the country and the directive to extend the state lockdown for another 14 days, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr Governor has directed all offices in the secretariat, Alausa, as well as other Government establishments statewide, remain closed for another 14-day period with effect from 11 pm on Monday, April 13, 2020; in line with the President’s directive.”

The HoS, while excluding all hospitals and other frontline responders in the management and control of the pandemic as well as all essential services from the lockdown, recognised and appreciated the dedication of all state officials, Medical/Health workers, logistics or relief support workers, as well as on-line education providers in the frontline battle against the pandemic.

“For those not directly involved, keep on spreading the message, stay safe and practise personal hygiene. It is believed that our collective effort will yield the desired result, as this too shall pass,” he said, even as he directed the Accounting Officers to take note of the circular and give it the state-wide publicity it deserves.

